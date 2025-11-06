Eagles Get Good OL News Before Packers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers and announced some more good news on Thursday.
Philadelphia has already opened the 21-day practice window for Jakorian Bennett and Nolan Smith recently and added a third guy to that list on Thursday in guard/center Willie Lampkin.
"The Eagles opened the practice window for guard/center Willie Lampkin on Thursday," the team announced. "Lampkin, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, was claimed by the Eagles after roster cutdown day. He was placed on Injured Reserve two days later.
The Eagles are getting healthier
"The 5-foot-11 offensive lineman started his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina. Lampkin earned first-team All-American honors in 2024 as one of the top offensive linemen in college football. Lampkin impressed in the preseason with the Rams but was waived with an injury designation as part of roster cuts."
Fans may not know much about Lampkin right now, but this announcement is positive for the team. Lampkin was someone who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and impressed in the preseason. In fact, Pro Football Focus tabbed him as the player who was the top "emerging player" at center in the preseason.
"After being passed over in this year’s draft due to his limited size, Willie Lampkin stepped into the preseason looking to prove he can compete at the pro level," Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron said. "He’s done just that. His 94.1 PFF overall grade in Week 1 of the preseason was the second-highest single-game grade posted by an offensive lineman this year.
"While he struggled a bit in the run game the following week, he’s proven to be a capable pass protector throughout the process, having allowed zero pressures across 16 pass sets at both guard and center."
He was also the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in the preseason at 88.1, but was waived due to injury by the Rams. Philadelphia swooped in and nabbed him, though, and placed him on the Injured Reserve. Now, his practice window is open.