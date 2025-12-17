Eagles Fans Get Good News On Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles are three days from returning to the field after another short week as they take on the Washington Commanders in Week 16 action.

On Tuesday, eyebrows were raised, to say the least. The Eagles released their first Injury Report of the week because of the Saturday game. For a Sunday game, teams don't have to release their Injury Report until Wednesday. The Eagles' first Injury Report of the week was an estimation because the team had a walkthrough and it was loaded with firepower.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The name that jumped out was running back Saquon Barkley. He was listed among the DNPs with a designation of "stinger." That's not a lot of information to go off, especially when the report was an estimation.

Saquon Barkley Returned To The Practice Field

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts on the sideline to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On the bright side, though, Barkley did participate in practice on Wednesday. That's a good sign for his availability for Saturday afternoon's contest against the Commanders.

The Eagles' running game has started to find its stride over the last few weeks after a slow start. Barkley has 256 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns over the last three games. That's good for 85.3 yards per game on the ground. For the season, Barkley is averaging 67.1 rushing yards per game and has 940 total rushing yards in 14 games.

In Barkley's first 11 games, he averaged 62.2 rushing yards per game, so these last three weeks have been a clear improvement. Losing him for any time at this point would be detrimental as the Eagles attempt to shore up the offense and get ready for another playoff run.

After being listed as DNP on Tuesday's estimated Injury Report, there was a bit of nerves on social media from the fanbase, but they can breathe out a sigh of relief, for now at least. This will be monitored over the next few days, but things are looking up for the Eagles' superstar running back. The Eagles will try to win the NFC East on Saturday and things are trending well for Barkley.

More NFL: Eagles Rookie Isn’t Returning Anytime Soon