Eagles Bring Back Veteran CB After Brief Exit
The Philadelphia Eagles had a busy day on the transaction wire on Monday.
Philadelphia announced on Monday that it was releasing veteran corner Parry Nickerson from the active roster and defensive end Titus Leo from the practice squad. That spot on the practice squad wasn't open for long, though, because the Eagles announced on Tuesday that Nickerson is coming back and taking it just one day after being released from the active roster.
"The Eagles signed cornerback Parry Nickerson to the practice squad on Tuesday. Nickerson was released from Philadelphia's active roster on Monday," the Eagles announced. "Nickerson started the season on the practice squad and was signed to the 53-man roster after Week 3. The 31-year-old was active for every game he spent on the roster and saw limited action on defense, including playing against the Giants.
"The Eagles' cornerbacks on the 53-man active roster are Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, Kelee Ringo, and Mac McWilliams. Jakorian Bennett is designated for return from Injured Reserve."
The Eagles have Parry Nickerson back and an open roster spot
Nickerson has played in five games for the Eagles so far this season. Nickerson has gotten just 12 snaps on defense and has seen most of his playing time with the special teams. The 31-year-old has gotten 60 snaps with the special teams. Nickerson is a journeyman who has seen action with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and the Eagles now.
With the moves on Monday, the Eagles opened a spot on the active roster that currently is still open as of writing. The timing is interesting as there is just one week left until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline. On top of this, there are guys working their way back, like Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith. The Eagles have a bye week right now and plenty of time to prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The Eagles clearly see something they like in Nickerson -- as they re-signed him just one day after releasing him -- but now have flexibility with the open roster spot as well. Keep an eye on Philadelphia over the next few days.
