Eagles Bring Former MAC Defensive Player Of The Year Back From Canada

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles continued to add via the futures market on Thursday, agreeing to a deal with former MAC Defensive Player of the Year Jose Ramirez.

A sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Eastern Michigan in 2023, Ramirez (6-foot-2, 252 pounds) finished his college career with a school record 12 sacks and 19 ½ tackles for loss in 2022.

Ramirez, 26, played sparingly in Tampa with 30 defensive snaps and 40 more reps on special teams over four games during his first two seasons before being waived in August of 2025.

From there, Ramirez went north of the border and into the CFL, signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he played in three games, tallying four tackles and a sack.

The Tiger-Cats released Ramirez to pursue an opportunity in the National Football League earlier this week.

That opportunity turned out to be the deal with the Eagles.

Any futures deal tends to be a longshot in the NFL but the Eagles need bodies on the edge for the eventual 90-man offseason roster.

Eagles Need Bodies

Eagles edge rusher Jalyx Hunt speaks with reporters after a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 13, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Moving into 2026, the Eagles’ 2025 edge-rushing group only has two players under contract: Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Jaelan Phillips, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Brandon Graham are all set to become unrestricted free agents in March. Practice squad veteran Patrick Johnson is also now free to sign elsewhere as well.

A natural pass rusher, the knocks on Ramirez coming out of EMU were centered on run support and getting stronger.

Any path to contribution would likely start on the practice squad and grow from there.

So far the Eagles have signed 13 players to futures deals, 10 who were on the team's practice squad at the end of the season and three new players: Ramirez, fullback Carson Steele and offensive tackle John Ojukwu.

The returning PS players are: linebacker Chance Campbell, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, wide receiver Danny Gray, defensive tackle Gabe Hall, defensive back Brandon Johnson, offensive lineman Jake Majors, offensive tackle Hollin Pierce, wide receiver Quez Watkins, tight end E.J. Jenkins, and safety Andre' Sam.

