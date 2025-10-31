Eagles Called 'Team To Watch' For Elite Dolphins Edge
The Philadelphia Eagles should've had a close eye on the Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.
Lamar Jackson returned and led the Ravens to a win over the Dolphins. The Ravens came out on top, 28-6, and now the Dolphins have a 2-7 record with just four days to go until the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Miami's season has not gone as planned and now it has a difficult matchup with the Buffalo Bills coming up in Week 10. All of that is to say, the Dolphins will be interesting to follow in the coming days to see if they will trade pieces away.
That's where the Eagles could come in. On Friday, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer shared a column with all of his notes on the upcoming trade deadline. You can find it right here. One nugget specifically for the Eagles was that they are a "team to watch" specifically for Jaelan Phillips.
"The Dolphins are the first seller to be past their Week 9 game, and their edge rushers have elicited plenty of interest—Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Matthew Judon could be moved," Breer said. "Phillips, still only 26 and in a contract year, might be the one with the most value, despite losing chunks of the past three years to serious injuries. The Eagles are a team to watch, with the question being how far Philly would go to get him (sounds like it’d cost at least a third-rounder)."
Targeting Jaelan Phillips would be a big deal for the Eagles
Phillips is just 26 years old and has three sacks in nine games for the Dolphins this season. Phillips burst onto the scene immediately as a rookie in 2021 with 8 1/2 sacks in 17 games, including just five starts. He followed up with seven sacks in his sophomore season and then 6 1/2 sacks in eight games in 2023.
He's the exact type of player that could help the Eagles right now, although it's unclear if there would be a long-term fit with Phillips scheduled for free agency. If the Eagles could land him and ink him to a new deal, that would be a phenomenal deadline. Regardless of the long-term fit, he's someone who could be inserted in the Vic Fangio-led defense and have an immediate impact.
There's been some pretty wild rumors out there, including one involving Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. But, all of these rumors point to the Eagles still looking for help to bolster the pass rush. So, with four days to go until the trade deadline, stay tuned.
