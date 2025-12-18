Eagles Catch Stray From Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh

The Philadelphia Eagles got back on track this past weekend, but they still were hit with a surprise ricochet shot on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media and was asked about the team's offense and in the process threw some shade at the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

"Well, the last two games, the Chiefs and Eagles, I think they would've loved to have our offensive production in this two games and those are really good teams," Harbaugh said. "Don't you think the Eagles would've rather had our offensive production or theirs? Ours or theirs? And against 2 really good defenses...Specifically playing winning football."

The Eagles caught some shade

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harbaugh was also asked about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert calling his performance against the Eagles in Week 14 "uncharacteristic."

"I would say, 'Justin, probably the other quarterback would've much rather had the game you had.'"

When the Eagles and Chargers faced off, Los Angeles won 22-19 in overtime. That game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likely will want to have back because he threw four interceptions and had a fumble. But, the overall point about the offense is a bit spotty.

Los Angeles has won its last two games over the Chiefs and Eagles. The Chargers scored 16 points against Kansas City and 22 against Philadelphia. The Eagles scored 19 against the Chargers in the loss and followed with a 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. To get technical, the Eagles have scored 50 points over the last two weeks in comparison to the Chargers' 38.

Philadelphia has started to show signs of life on offense and comments like these don't matter at the end of the day. But it is interesting hearing the perception around the team around the league right now. Right now, the Chargers are 10-4 on the season and have the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Eagles are 9-5 and have the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture. This could be viewed as bulletin board material, but these two teams won't see each other again this season unless it is in the Super Bowl.

