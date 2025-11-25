Eagles Come Up Short In RB Sweepstakes To Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded in the running back room, but it sounds like Philadelphia may have been looking for more.

Philadelphia has four talented running backs on the active roster in Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and AJ Dillon. The Eagles were seemingly set at the position early in the season, but they surprised many by going out and acquiring Bigsby. But now he's the No. 2 guy behind Barkley with Dillon being the odd-man out over the last few weeks.

Despite a surplus of talent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Eagles made a "strong push" to sign former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce, but missed out with the Kansas City Chiefs signing the 25-year-old to their practice squad.

Houston Texans quarterback Graham Mertz (18) hands the ball to running back Dameon Pierce (31) against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made a strong push for former Texans running back Dameon Pierce, including a personal call over the weekend, per source," Wilson wrote on X. "Previously made trade inquiry to Houston, but no deal got worked out. Today, he travels to Kansas City to sign."

Pierce has played in just four games this season and has 26 yards on 10 carries. He was great as a rookie back in 2022. That season, he had 939 rushing yards in 13 games played to go along with four touchdowns. His role has fluctuated since. In 2023, he played in 14 games, but saw his rushing attempts drop from 220 as a rookie to 145 in his second season. In 2024, he played in 11 games and had 40 carries for 293 yards.

He had four kickoff returns with Houston this season and averaged just 23 yards per return.

Philadelphia has some questions on offense right now, but adding a new running back into the mix really wouldn't have fixed anything. Barkley is one of the top backs in the game, despite a down season so far by his standards. Bigsby has flashed some serious upside when given an opportunity with the Eagles. This is a more surprising report than anything else. But, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is always looking for talent.

