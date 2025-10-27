Eagles Could Get Even Scarier Before Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-2 on the season and look like they are starting to hit their stride.
That in itself is a wild statement as they started the season 4-0 with wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That in itself should've been enough, but the offense was struggling. The Eagles then dropped two games in a row and it felt like the sky was falling.
It's a long season and the vibe has completely shifted again. The Eagles just won two games in a row, including a 38-20 blowout of the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles did that with AJ Brown missing the game and Saquon Barkley missing the fourth quarter. Now, the Eagles can rest and should be even better when they return to the field next in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.
Here's why the Eagles should be even better next time they take the field:
The Eagles can get even better
The Week 9 bye week will give the Eagles time to get healthy
The big name to watch over the next two weeks is Brown who missed the Giants game due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles didn't rule him out until late in the week. There was a point in which it seemed like he may have a chance to go, but ultimately was not able to. Hamstring injuries are tricky, but getting Brown back obviously makes this team better. Plus, the bye week gives Barkley time to fully heal as well. There will be other players in the mix for Week 10 as well, like Brandon Graham.
The trade deadline
The trade deadline is coming up on Nov. 4th and the Eagles will at least have a chance to add another piece or two. Philadelphia could still use another corner or edge rusher. The Eagles' next game isn't until Nov. 10. If the Eagles do make a move, there will also be time to integrate a new player in before game action.
Overall improvement after the bye week
Last year, the Eagles didn't hit their stride until the bye week. Philadelphia was 2-2 on the season before its Week 5 bye week then it won 12 of its final 13 games of the regular season. This time, the Eagles are 6-2 heading into the bye week. Imagine if we haven't even seen them actually hit their stride and they have a similar run like last year?