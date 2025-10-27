Jalen Hurts Continues To Make History With Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles just keep finding ways to win games no matter what is going on.
Philadelphia faced the New York Giants on Sunday and won 38-20 despite missing some pieces, including AJ Brown. You'd think the passing offense would've taken a massive hit. But, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts still tossed four touchdowns in the win. The rushing attack was the big story, but it can't be overlooked how well Hurts has played this season, despite all of the negativity earlier in the season about the passing offense.
Hurts, for some reason, is a polarizing quarterback in the sense that some call him one of the best overall quarterbacks in the game. But, others have taken shots at him left and right. No matter what is going on, the 27-year-old simply finds a way through. On Sunday, he also made a bit of NFL history, as shared on social media by OJ Spivey of The Philadelphia Tribune.
"Per the NFL: Jalen Hurts – who has 15 TD passes, five rushing TDs and one interception this season – is the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 15 TD passes, five rushing TDs and one-or-fewer interceptions in his team’s first eight games of a season," Spivey shared.
The Eagles' offense is turning a corner right before our eyes
Hurts has been phenomenal this season. Through eight games, he has 1,677 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, one interception, 207 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns. He also has increased his passing yards per game from 193.5 last year, to 209.6 this year. Something has clicked over the last four weeks specifically. Over the last four games, Hurts has thrown for 1,068 yards, 10 touchdowns, one interception, and has averaged 267 passing yards per game.
Simply put, Hurts is playing at a level that is elevating this Eagles team as a whole right now. He's playing at a special level right now. Last week, he became just the third Eagles quarterback in franchise history to have a perfect passer rating in a game. He also recently became the first quarterback in NFL history to log 60 or more rushing touchdowns in his first six seasons. He just can't be stopped right now.
The Eagles now have a bye week in Week 9 to try to get healthy before they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The offense struggled early on, like it did last year as well. But, it's starting to hit its stride and Hurts is playing at an MVP-caliber rate right now.
