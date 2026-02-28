Eagles Doing Homework On Offensive Linemen

It’s as if the Eagles went to Indianapolis with a homework project in mind – find an offensive linemen. It was that position group that took to podiums sprinkled around the Indiana Convention Center for reporters to lob questions their way.

Many of them, maybe even most of them, tackles and guards, included, talked about meeting with the Eagles, who are seemingly going with the “all of the above” answer on their homework project. Of course, they can’t have them all, but with the time and effort they're putting forth, it feels like an offensive lineman might be on their first-round menu.

It feels like this will be the year the Eagles find Lane Johnson's replacement. It’s something that’s been talked about for the past couple of years, but never acted upon, mainly because Johnson never seemed to slow down. That was, until this year, when he ended up missing half of his 13th NFL season with a foot injury.

The right tackle will enter his 14th season after turning 36 in May. Bring in that “next guy” and let him learn from one of the best to do it, a likely Hall of Fame selection once his career does end.

Clemson Tackle One Of Many O-Linemen In Mix For Eagles

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (OL35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Blake Miller, who is a 6-6, 325-pound prospect from Clemson and who has met with the Eagles, said during his 15 minutes that he emulated his game off Lane Johnson, and said this, as tweeted out by the Inquirer’s Devin Jackson, “Being able to kind of go pick his brain, get his opinion on technique, and then also to how he approaches taking on some of the league's best rushers. I think that'd be awesome.”

Miller is an iron man. He made 54 starts at right tackle for Clemson and even played in their bowl game, deciding not to opt like so many college players do these days to focus on getting ready for the transition to the NFL.

Really, though, Miller is one of several linemen the Eagles could target in the first or second round. They could even add on at the position as the draft goes on.

The Eagles always seem to be a step ahead when it comes time to drafting players who can learn from those ahead of them.

They did it in 2022 when they selected lineman Cam Jurgens from Nebraska in the second round, with Jason Kelce firmly entrenched. Jurgens spent a year learning, playing 35 snaps, then came back and played right guard. It wasn’t until this third season in the league, and two years of learning at the knee of Kelce, that he moved to center and is now a two-time Pro Bowler.

It’s what they did when they took defensive tackles Jordan Davis in 2022 and Jalen Carter in 2023, to let them learn from Fletcher Cox, who retired after 2023, but not before helping his new charges get acclimated to life in the NFL on and off the field.

It’s time to do it with Johnson still around and his days dwindling, and it’s time to do it in the first round, a place where they have taken only one tackle in the first round, since they took Johnson fourth overall in 2013, and that was Andre Dillard in 2019.

