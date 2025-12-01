Eagles Double Down On Kevin Patullo Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged after Philadelphia's loss against the Chicago Bears that the team would "evaluate everything" but made it known at the time Patullo would remain as the team's playcaller.

Sirianni gave an update on Monday and noted that "everything was being evaluated" and doubled down on Patullo as the team's offensive playcaller moving forward.

The Eagles aren't making a change

May 28, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo speaks with the media at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Everything was being evaluated. We'll think about some different things what we want to do — as all over the place, you know, scheme, everything. But I don't think it benefits for me to share, in particular, what that is," Sirianni said. "Just know this, we want to get this thing fixed more than anybody. We live it and breathe it and are involved in it every waking second of our lives. So that's what we're working on."

He continued specifically in reference to Patullo when asked why he made changes in the past but not this season.

"I do believe that both of them are different scenarios," Sirianni said. "I know it was a change in playcaller but slightly different, particularly on the offensive side. It isn't just one person. It's the ultimate team game. So, like I said, we're working through everything. I have a lot of faith in all of the players. I have a lot of faith in all of the coaches. We just have to execute it better. We just have to scheme it better. They all can be true. We've got to call it better. It's every area we need to improve on."

Sirianni was asked point-blank if Patullo is still the playcaller and shook his head and said: "Yeah."

The fanbase has come out hard against Patullo over the last few days.

But it's arguably the right decision to keep Patullo as the playcaller for now. He has been leading the offense since the offseason. A change now with just a few weeks to go in the regular season would arguably do more harm than good because then they would have just a few weeks to fully get up to speed with a new playcaller before the playoffs.

Instead, this idea of evaluating everything and finding a way to improve what they already have is the way to go.

