Eagles Expected To Make 'Mass Changes' After 49ers Upset

It already sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coaching staff is not going to look the same by the time the 2026 season rolls around.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on "Get Up" and spoke about the team's offense specifically. Schefter reported that the expectation around the league is that "mass changes" could be on the way, including a new offensive coordinator for the franchise.

"I think we start with the assistant coaches on the offensive side of the football," Schefter said. "When you speak to people in the league, they expect there to be mass changes there to jumpstart the offense, so you’re looking at a new offensive coordinator next year. That’s the expectation there across the league...

The Eagles have some changes coming

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) speaks with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo (left) during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders before taking a possession at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"They are going to go through some changes. I think it starts with the coaching staff in Philadelphia on the offensive side of the football. The question is how soon those changes happen. Is it today or tomorrow?"

After the game on Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and noted that there will be a time to "evaluate" everyone.

"Again, there will be time to evaluate everybody's performance," Sirianni said. "Right now, I feel for all our guys in the locker room, all the players, all the coaches, the front office, everybody that works so hard, the fans that come out and support us, Mr. Lurie. I feel for all of us, all of them, and there'll be time to evaluate everything coming up."

Based on Schefter's reporting, it sounds like there could be changes coming in the near future. If that does happen, where should the Eagles go from here? The two options that should be considered first and foremost are Mike McDaniel and Kliff Kingsbury. Both are available right now, but also are being considered for head coaching gigs. If the Eagles are going to be moving on from Patullo, landing either would be a game-changer. Another intriguing option would be Brian Daboll, who was let go by the New York Giants.

