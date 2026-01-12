Jalen Hurts Sidesteps Question About Kevin Patullo’s Eagles Future

Will Kevin Patullo return as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator for the 2026 season?

This is going to be a popular question around the franchise and the city as a whole. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter seemed to insinuate that changes are coming, including with Patullo.

"I think we start with the assistant coaches on the offensive side of the football," Schefter said. "When you speak to people in the league, they expect there to be mass changes there to jumpstart the offense, so you’re looking at a new offensive coordinator next year. That’s the expectation there across the league."

What changes will the Eagles make?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As of writing, no decision has been made as the dust continues to settle on the Wild Card Round loss against the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday, though, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked point-blank if he would like to see Patullo back. Unsurprisingly, he sidestepped the question.

"It's too soon to think about that," Hurts said. "Like I said, I put my trust in (Howie Roseman). Howie, (Nick Sirianni), and Mr. Lurie."

There aren't many ways to answer that question. You either avoid an answer entirely -- like Hurts did by chalking it up to his trust in the front office, or you draw a line in the either way. With the offseason kicking off, it's a pretty fair response.

Hurts was also asked if he wants AJ Brown to return.

"AJ and I will talk," Hurts said with a smile. "We're in a great place. Maybe y'all can talk to him and ask."

Again, a fair response. Arguably, the Eagles should keep Brown -- who is under contract with the team -- around. There was plenty of drama, but he's a top-five receiver in the league. When the offense is firing, he's a true game-changer. On the offensive coordinator front, Schefter made it sound like a change will be coming in some way. He arguably is the most respected NFL insider out there right now. If he thinks a change is coming, it's a safe bet one will. After the way the 2025 season went and ended, that's for the best.

