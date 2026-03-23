Eagles Eyeing Texas Tech Edge After Breakout 10-Sack Season

Another day, another prospect linked to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

It's crunch time across the National Football League ahead of the draft. The next month is going to be a sprint. The draft is coming starting on April 23 and over the next few weeks, teams are going to talk to as many prospects as possible. There are various ways teams can see prospects. There are, of course, Pro Days. Also, teams can bring guys in for visits. One form of a visit is a top 30 visit. Each team has 30 of them and at this time of the year, you tend to see reports surface with various prospects picking up these visits.

For example, NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reported on Monday that the Eagles are having Texas Tech edge Romello Height come in for a 30 visit.

The Eagles are bringing in Romello Height for a 30 visit

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Source: The Philadelphia Eagles will host Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height for a 30 visit," Fowler wrote on X. "Explosive pass-rusher was a standout of Senior Bowl week. 70 total pressures and nine sacks in ‘25."

Height isn't viewed as a first-round prospect at this time. Sports Illustrated currently has the Texas Tech edge rusher ranked as the No. 73 overall prospect in the draft class. He was listed at the NFL Scouting Combine at 6'3'' and 239 pounds. He's a bit of an unorthodox prospect, but certainly someone to watch. Height played six seasons of college football for four different teams. The first two seasons of his college career came with Auburn, followed by two years with USC, a year with Georgia Tech and a season with Texas Tech.

He really found his stride over the last three years. He had four sacks with USC in 2023, 2 1/2 sacks with Georgia Tech in 2024 and really broke out with 10 sacks with Texas Tech in 2025.

The pass rush is the Eagles' biggest roster hole right now after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Landing a prospect like Height wouldn't solve the issue right away, but he would be an intriguing mid-round draft target with upside. He broke out in 2025 with the 10 sacks, but he did play six seasons of college football, including three without a sack in a smaller role.

He's the type of prospect with upside the Eagles should target and try to develop. But the Eagles need a more established option to replace Phillips. For example, Philadelphia has shown interest in Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard in the trade market. If the Eagles could land Greenard and draft someone like Height, then we're talking.