Eagles Fans Are Seeing Golden Era Of Philadelphia Football
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten plenty of negative headlines over the last few years, but they continue to find ways to win games, no matter what is going on.
Sunday was a perfect example. The Eagles faced the New York Giants just two weeks after losing to the NFC East rival and did so without AJ Brown on the field as he dealt with a hamstring injury. He isn't the only guy who missed the game with Adoree' Jackson, Azeez Ojulari, and Cam Jurgens inactive.
It didn’t matter, though. The Eagles — even though they were undermanned — had one of their better games of the season. Jalen Hurts only threw for 179 yards, but had four touchdowns. The running game broke out with Saquon Barkley logging 150 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tank Bigsby had 104 rushing yards himself. DeVonta Smith had 84 yards and Dallas Goedert hauled in two touchdowns. It was a good game and now the Eagles are 6-2 on the season heading into their Week 9 bye week.
With all of the negative out there, sometimes it's hard to see the positives. This Eagles team specifically has gotten a lot of flak. But, continues to win at an impressive clip. Brandon Lee Gowton of "Bleeding Green Nation" pointed out that the Eagles just tied a team record by going 6-2 or better in four consecutive seasons.
"The Eagles are 6-2 or better through 8 games for the 4th consecutive season, which is tied for the longest stretch in franchise history (previously: 1947-1950)," Gowton said.
The Eagles are on a special run right now
Last week, Eagles Director of Football Communications, John Gonoude, pointed out on social media that the then-5-2 start for four straight years through seven games was tied for the longest streak in team history (1947-1950). Now, they took it a step forward at 6-2 to tie the record for the team through eight games.
Clearly, what the Eagles have been able to do over the last few years isn't common, even if some will try to minimize the success. Philadelphia is in the middle of one of the best multi-year runs in team history and already has a Super Bowl win during this stretch.
There's already an argument that Eagles fans are seeing a Golden Era right now. If the Eagles could come away with another title this season, then the dynasty conversations will start to pick up steam.
It's easy to feed into trade rumors and all of the negatives that pop up each week, especially in the age of social media. But, what the Eagles are doing week-in and week-out right now isn't common in Philadelphia and should be acknowledged.
Over the next few days, there will probably be some who still want to project trades involving Brown, although it is extremely unlikely he gets moved. Rather than feeding into that, it's good to take a step back sometimes and see that Philadelphia is on a special run and when it is done, fans may not see something like this again for a long time.
