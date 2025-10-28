Eagles Fans Don't Need To Worry About AJ Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles had one of their best overall games of the season this past Sunday, but unfortunately were missing star wide receiver AJ Brown.
Philadelphia weathered the storm with Brown out due to a hamstring injury and found a way to make it through, but it's simply incorrect to try to make the case that the Eagles are a better football team without a top-five wide receiver. Some tried to in the aftermath of the Giants game and even pointed towards the upcoming trading deadline due to the wild chatter that has been out there this season.
On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Brown while joining 94WIP Sports Radio and shut down any noise around him and made it clear that the team can't wait until he's able to get back on the field.
"You know, obviously, I think what you're referring to is probably that a couple of weeks ago, that was a couple of weeks ago," Sirianni said. "You know, it's been business as usual. Really excited to get him back on the field. I've almost forgotten about what happened a couple of weeks ago. Just, you know, just working on ways to get better. I know that he wants to do everything he can do to get back out there. We're excited to be able to get him back.
No need to worry about AJ Brown right now
"You can only judge things off your interactions and how they are in the building and AJ's been great in the building. In my interactions, I'm always in communication with all our guys, you know, obviously AJ as well. And so looking forward to when he can get back and I know he wants to get back out there and help us win football games."
Recently, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles won't be trading AJ Brown. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked point-blank what would happen if Brown asked for a trade and said the Eagles do what's best for the team wouldn't consider anything "unless it's best" for Philadelphia.
If you're an Eagles fan, you've likely heard all of the noise throughout the season or saw the cryptic social media posts. But, no need for concern. This is a message straight from Sirianni that the team -- and Brown -- can't wait to have him back on the field.
All in all, hopefully this is the end of all of the drama around the Eagles this season.