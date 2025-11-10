Eagles Newest Star Will Be Under Microscope Vs. Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and it is expected to be fans' first opportunity to see newly-acquired pass rusher Jaelan Phillips in action.
Philadelphia acquired Phillips from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick and he is someone who very well could be the solution to a season-long issue after the team lost Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in the offseason. The Eagles also lost Brandon Graham in the offseason, but he also is set to return on Monday.
Right now, there are just four teams in the NFL with fewer sacks than the Eagles. Philadelphia has 16 sacks on the season with just the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers behind them. It's important to note that the Eagles are coming off a bye week and are playing at the end of Week 10, which could impact the numbers. But, overall, the Eagles haven't been getting after the quarterback.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a big night ahead
Phillips -- who has experience in Vic Fangio's system -- will be under a microscope starting on Monday night to see if he could be the solution. He has three sacks on the season. That doesn't sound like much, but it's actually just one off from the team leader for Philadelphia, who is Moro Ojomo with four. Zack Baun and Jordan Davis both also have three sacks this year.
Phillips got his sacks so far this season on a defense with far less firepower than Philadelphia. With Jalen Carter, Ojomo, Baun, rookie Jihaad Campbell, Nakobe Dean, and others out there, it will be tough to cover everyone. That should give Phillips plenty of opportunities and looks at light coverage.
Philadelphia arguably has enough to be considered the top team in football once again after the trade deadline. This argument hinges on Phillips. He should have plenty of opportunities with the Eagles and fans will get their first look at him on Monday night.
