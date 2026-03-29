Eagles Fans' Myles Garrett Dream Officially Dead for Now

Although the Philadelphia Eagles have been aggressive in the past in the trade market, that doesn't mean all of the speculation out there is worth reading into.

Trade speculation and rumors are fun, but the vast majority of the noise never turns into actual deals. The Eagles are always going to be linked to big-name trade candidates as long as Howie Roseman is leading the franchise as the general manager. But one name that needs to stop being thrown is Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, for now.

This offseason, some have speculated that the Eagles are a fit for Garrett, especially since his deal was restructured, including Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport on Saturday.

The Eagles are not getting Myles Garrett

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett in attendance at the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"If the best defensive player in the NFL (and one of the best pass-rushers the league has ever seen) truly is available, you can bet the rent that Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is interested. Roseman hoards defensive line talent like a squirrel hoards nuts," Davenport wrote. "The Eagles have already been mentioned in rampant trade speculation regarding wide receiver A.J. Brown, and per Jared Mueller of Dawgs by Nature a Brown trade could actually help facilitate a Garrett deal."

But it's not happening. Obviously, the Eagles need help for the pass rush. Garrett obviously is a superstar. But this speculation has been out there for a while, including ahead of the 2025 trade deadline and also last offseason before he got his big extension from Cleveland. But, again, it's not happening. Browns general manager Andrew Berry made that point clear on Sunday, as transcribed by ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

"If we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn't have needed to make a contract adjustment," Berry said, as transcribed by Oyefusi. "So it doesn't have anything to do with that. ... Myles is a career Brown. He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings. I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

There is always going to be endless chatter out there. But this one is not happening, Eagles fans. If the Browns made Garrett available, of course he would be a perfect player to bring to town. Garrett is a future Hall of Famer and is just 30 years old.

He's coming off a season in which he racked up 23 sacks. That would obviously help any team. Garrett is a nine-year veteran with 125 1/2 total sacks in his career in 134 games played and somehow he seems to be just getting better. He has plenty of good years ahead, but the Eagles speculation should be done, for now.