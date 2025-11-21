Cowboys Legend Rips Eagles WR AJ Brown
There have been opinions coming in from all over the place about Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and the Philadelphia Eagles as a whole this week.
The drama of the week centers around reported frustrations with Hurts in the locker room. It has led to a multitude of responses. For example, Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Jordan Mailata all came to Hurts' defense, among many others. Hurts was asked about the reports and didn't add any fuel to the fire. Brown was also asked about it on Thursday and said to ask him about the upcoming Dallas Cowboys matchup instead.
Michael Irvin weighed in
It's rivalry week and yet a lot of the conversation hasn't been about the actual product on the field. The conversation has taken the league by storm this week, even outside of Philadelphia. For example, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin ripped Brown while joining JAKIB Sports.
"I watched the other day when Jalen Hurts was giving the pregame speech," Irvin said. "AJ Brown was over in the back messing around, moving around, he's not even paying attention. And now, I'm going into a game and I'm saying 'Hmm.' Same thing with (CeeDee Lamb) and (Dak Prescott). There's something going on that you're bringing into this game. Why would you ever as a wide receiver? Why would you ever as a wide receiver?
"I don't give a damn where he's throwing the ball, I'm never getting mad at the quarterback. You're my quarterback. I need you throwing me the damn ball. I don't care how bad of a throw, where the throw goes. I don't want to mess with you because I don't want you to start questioning, 'Am I going to throw it to you again?' You know what I'm saying? All of these things, absolutely when you're ... the 28th-ranked team in passing ... that's a problem if you're AJ Brown. But, the reality is, the name of the game is to win."
The narrative around the Eagles has been twisted all season to this point. Despite an 8-2 record and a very real chance of becoming the first team to win the NFC East in back-to-back years since 2004, instead these are the narratives around the team,
The Eagles will face the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon on the road.
