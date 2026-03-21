Eagles Hosting Little-Known 'Swiss Army Knife' Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles have already added one wide receiver this offseason and they reportedly are at least taking a look at some of the prospects for the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft as well.

That shouldn't surprise anyone. Frankly, every team in the league should scout guys at every position ahead of the draft. Once the actual draft begins, it's unpredictable beyond the first few picks. Also, there are seven rounds and then plenty of guys sign deals as undrafted free agents as well. You can find guys at pretty much any position and training camp depth helps, at the very least. On the wide receiver, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported on Friday that the Eagles will host a private workout with "Swiss Army Knife" wide receiver Raja Nelson out of North Dakota State University on Saturday.

"North Dakota State slot receiver Raja Nelson talked with Saints, Giants, Vikings at Pro Day," Wilson wrote. "Private workout Eagles Saturday. Had 28 catches, 404 yards, four touchdowns, 21.0 yards per return. Key contributor to national championship runs. Described as a Swiss Army knife due to his versatility."

Who is Raja Nelson?

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; General view of a bag of San Francisco Giants footballs during a Spring Training workout at Scottsdale Stadium Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Nelson isn't a big-name prospect heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. He isn't ranked in ESPN's top-30 wide receiver prospects for the draft. He racked up 1,306 total receiving yards throughout his college career over at North Dakota State University across six seasons. His first college season was back in 2020. Overall, the best season of his young career was in 2025 as he hauled in 28 catches for a career-high 404 yards and four touchdowns.



One thing that is interesting about Nelson as well is the fact that back in 2023, he racked up 302 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns. That season he also had a career high of 31 catches to go along with 388 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.



That adds fuel to Wilson's "Swiss Army knife" comment about the young receiver. For the Eagles, it wouldn't hurt to take a chance on someone like Nelson later in the 2026 NFL Draft, or even as an undrafted free agent afterward. He's not entering the draft as one of the highest-rated receiver prospects. That could work to Philadelphia's advantage. If he is still on the board late, it wouldn't hurt to add a guy for depth purposes and who can play in the pass game, but also provide depth out of the backfield.