Eagles Howie Roseman Welcomes Another Member To Exclusive GM Club

The club grew by one more member after the Seahawks beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. That club is the one for general managers who have now won two Super Bowls with a different head coach and a different company.

Seattle’s John Schneider pulled that off with Sunday’s 29-13 win over New England. Already in the club were the Eagles’ Howie Roseman and the Raven’s Ozzie Newsome. That’s it. Three.

It’s exclusive company considering there have now been 60 Super Bowls played. That’s quite a sample size and probably qualifies these three general managers for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome, who is retired, is already in. Roseman and Schneider aren’t done, yet.

Both became GMs of their respective franchises in 2010. At 54, Schneider is four years older than Roseman. It’s a rivalry between the two men and their two organizations that doesn’t figure to stop anytime soon.

In addition to winning Sunday night’s Super Bowl, with head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, Schneider won his other one in 2014, a 43-8 destruction of the Denver Broncos with Russell Wilson at quarterback and Pete Carroll as the head coach.

Howie Roseman In An Exclusive GM Club

Apr 28, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Two Vince Lombardi Trophies, a helmet and jersey on a table before President Donald Trump honors the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles at The White House in Washington D.C., on April 28, 2025. | Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Macdonald missed out on a third Super Bowl title in 2015. A year after winning his first championship, Wilson and Carroll led the Patriots 24-14 in the fourth quarter but ended up losing 28-24.

Roseman’s resume is similar in that he also constructed three Super Bowl teams and went 2-1. The Eagles GM, of course, won it all last year with Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. In 2017, he did it with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles at quarterback and Doug Pederson as the head coach.

In 2022, Roseman’s roster came close – like Schneider’s did in 2015 - losing 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs on a dubious holding call that the Eagles used as motivation to return and win the Super Bowl two seasons later.

In addition, the Eagles and Seahawks are two of just three NFC teams who have won two Super Bowls in the last 20 years. The other team is the Giants, but they did it with the same quarterback and head coach - Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin, respectively.

As for Newsome, the former Ravens GM did it in 2001 with Trent Dilfer as his quarterback and Brian Billick as the head coach. In 2013, Newsome built a roster that won it all with John Harbaugh as the coach and Joe Flacco as the quarterback.

More NFL: Five Post Super Bowl Thoughts On Eagles, Including Their New Hire