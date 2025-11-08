Eagles Injury Report Is Bad News For Cam Jurgens
The Philadelphia Eagles shared an updated Injury Report on Friday night and it wasn't great for starting center Cam Jurgens.
Jurgens hurt his knee a few weeks ago in the team's Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The knee injury caused Jurgens to miss the team's Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants. Brett Toth replaced Jurgens in the starting lineup for the Giants game.
The Eagles haven't ruled Jurgens out as of writing, but he missed practice for the second straight day on Friday.
Keep an eye on Cam Jurgens
Unlike a typical week, he has a little more time to get ready before Philadelphia takes the field. The Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers for Monday Night Football this week.
The 26-year-old really burst onto the scene last year for Philadelphia. Jurgens has been with the Eagles since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first season, he didn't start a game but did play in all 17 regular-season contests. In 2023, Jurgens started 11 games. But, last year was when he really turned it up a notch as he replaced Eagles legend Jason Kelce as the team's starting center.
Jurgens was a Pro Bowler and inked a four-year, $68 million deal with Philadelphia in the aftermath. The fact that Jurgens is still unable to go at practice after the bye week is at least a bit concerning. The Eagles are fortunate to have the versatile Toth waiting and ready to roll, but this is going to be something to seriously monitor as the season progresses.
Philadelphia is 6-2 and in first place in the NFC East. There is wiggle room in the division with the 3-5-1 Dallas Cowboys in second place right now, but there's no reason to take the foot off the gas.
After the Eagles take on the Packers, they will face off against the Detroit Lions. If Jurgens is unable to go against Green Bay, hopefully he's able to make it back for the Detroit game.
