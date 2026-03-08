Eagles-Jaelan Phillips News: Massive Price Tag, Cowboys Threat

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have a big few days ahead.

Philadelphia got its offseason started with a bang on Saturday as it agreed to terms on a huge three-year, $78 million contract extension. This is just the beginning of the offseason moves for Philadelphia, nowhere near the end.

Free agency is going to kick off on Monday. We'll see fireworks early and two names to watch for the Eagles are going to be AJ Brown and Jaelan Phillips. For Brown, he has been in trade rumors for weeks with the New England Patriots being the most prominent team interested. Reports have pointed to an answer in the coming days, whether Brown stays or is traded. So, keep an eye on him for a bit longer.

The Eagles star is a hot name

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Phillips is the team's most interesting pending free agent. He's been called a "top priority" for the Eagles and that sounds like it's the case. On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Eagles are "attempting to re-sign Phillips" to a deal that would pay him $20-plus million per year.

"While I never sensed Philly heavily pursued Crosby, the Eagles are active in the pass-rush market," Fowler wrote. "People inside the league believe Philly is attempting to re-sign Phillips to a deal that would pay him well above $20 million per year. But Phillips will have a strong market if he chooses to enter free agency."

That's not all, though. Fowler reported that the Dallas Cowboys are a team that will be "firmly" in the market for Phillips if he actually reaches the open market.

"Dallas must now pivot to free agency to land its pass rusher. It has monitored Trey Hendrickson dating back to the trade deadline," Fowler wrote "He's now a free agent. Jaelan Phillips, Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe will be firmly on Dallas' radar in the coming days."

If the Eagles are going to get a deal done with Phillips, now is the time to pull out all of the stops. Come Monday, it's going to be the Wild West and his market should be extensive.