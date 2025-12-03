Eagles' Kevin Patullo Is Staying On The Field

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Foles is kind of popular in Philadelphia so when the Super Bowl LII MVP offers advice to the current Eagles, it often resonates with the fan base.

However, Foles’ recent assessment that embattled Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo should consider moving up to the coaching box was built on the foundation of misinformation.

“Being a pass game coordinator, [Patullo’s] role was to be in the box, to be in the booth, to oversee what is happening on the field from an up-above perspective, not being on the sidelines with the players and feeling the emotions from the sideline,” Foles said on his streaming. “He was in a controlled environment to see coverages, to see plays, and to make recommendations for the passing game.”

It was Foles' belief that getting Patullo back to a more familiar environment and away from the on-field emotion might help the Eagles' 24th-ranked offense get into a better groove.

And perhaps Foles’ ideas have some merit, but Patullo’s role in Philadelphia as passing game coordinator and associate head coach was never performed from the coaching box, and Patullo said Wednesday that he hasn’t coached from upstairs in over a decade.

Coaching Box Conundrum

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I think the communication with the players is important,” Patullo said at his weekly press conference. “I've been on, since I've been here in '21, I've been on the field every time. I think there's a lot of communication with players, coaches on the field, making sure adjustments are done correctly. I have conversations with Jalen, with the O-line, with the receivers that are very important.

“I've been on the field for a long, long time. I don't think I've been in the box since maybe 2011 as a coach. So, it's been a while. I think just the relationship I have with the guys and the communication has been good, and we've just got to continue to improve in other areas and we'll be alright.”

The 2011 season was Patullo's fourth in the NFL as a coach when he was a quality control assistant for one of his mentors, Chan Gailey, in Buffalo. By the next season, Patullo was on the field with the Bills after being promoted to offensive assistant and assistant wide receivers coach.

Since then all 11 years in the NFL, with Tennessee, the New York Jets, Indianapolis and the Eagles have been spent coaching on the field.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio does his game-day work from the coaching box and there is no one way to do things in the NFL but Patullo's comfort level and game-day home has always been on the field.

