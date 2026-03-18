Eagles Lose 2nd Free Agent to Panthers After Jaelan Phillips

One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles has found a new home in free agency.

AJ Dillon spent the 2025 season as a member of the Eagles after signing with the franchise last offseason in free agency. He began the 2025 season as the No. 2 running back for the franchise behind Saquon Barkley but his role shrunk, especially as Tank Bigsby showed flashes. Overall, he played in seven games for the franchise. He was a consistent piece across the first six games of the season, but after fumbling in Week 6 against the New York Giants, he didn't take the field again until Week 18 against the Washington Commanders.

He entered free agency after the season wrapped up and reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to join the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The former Eagles running back is heading to Carolina

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon (29) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Sources: The Panthers are signing former Packers and Eagles RB AJ Dillon to a 1-year deal," Schultz wrote. "After losing Rico Dowdle, Carolina adds Dillon — who is in incredible shape — to join Chuba Hubbard and company in the Panthers’ RB room."

Sources: The #Panthers are signing former Packers and Eagles RB AJ Dillon to a 1-year deal.



After losing Rico Dowdle, Carolina adds Dillon — who is in incredible shape — to join Chuba Hubbard and company in the Panthers’ RB room. pic.twitter.com/MFjRNtbiHj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2026

Dillon isn't the first former Eagles to join the Panthers this offseason. Jaelan Phillips notably left the franchise to head over to Carolina on a massive four-year, $120 million deal.

Dillon didn't end up playing a big role in the Eagles' offense in 2025, but he was still a good locker room guy to have around. This is a guy who literally brought an inflatable rabbit into the locker room to try to spark something.

RIP POSITIVITY RABBIT pic.twitter.com/3qdYlEeM22 — SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS (@eaglessavedme) December 9, 2025

He may not have done much on the field for the Eagles, but at least that's something. For the Eagles, the running back room will look very similar heading into the 2026 season. Barkley is the No. 1 back and is a certified superstar. Bigsby is in line to be the No. 2 option and should have a solid role. Barkley and Bigsby complemented one another well in 2025. Barkley is a star who moves through the tackles and Bigsby is a change-of-pace back with blistering speed. The Eagles have Will Shipley and Carson Steele as depth options as well.

Overall, the Eagles are still in the same place they were in and Dillon gets more of an opportunity elsewhere. It was a fun year.