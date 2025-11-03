Eagles Make Their Splash On The Edge
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles officially made their splash in advance of Tuesday’s NFL Trade deadline by agreeing to send a 2026 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, according to a league source.
It was well known in league circles that the Eagles were trying to add on the edge, and Phillips, an athletic 6-foot-5, 263-pound pass rusher who arrived to the Dolphins as the 18th overall pick in the 2021 draft, was the most realistic option with the potential to be a difference-maker.
Still just 26, Phillips looked on his way to be one of the more dominating edge defenders in football after his first two seasons with the Dolphins produced 15 ½ sacks.
Injuries slowed Phillips’ ascent from there, with a torn Achilles and a torn ACL limiting the Southern California native to 12 of a potential 34 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio received a great look at Phillips during the 2023 campaign when the veteran coach as running the Miami defense.
Fangio A Fan?
Fangio became a big proponent of Phillips after watching him record 6 ½ sacks in just eight games before the Achilles’ injury.
Under Fangio, edge defenders are not only expected to rush the passer but also set the edge in run support and occasionally drop into coverage as a flat defender. Phillips is athletic enough to handle all three roles and even proved the ability to kick inside as an interior rusher with the Dolphins this season.
Fangio likely won’t pull the interior card in Philadelphia with Phillips because of the Eagles’ talent and depth at defensive tackle, but it’s a nice card to have.
From a business standpoint, the Eagles sent their own third-round pick to the Dolphins to acquire Phillips, which is very likely to be near the end of the round. More so, Phillips has $6.625 million remaining on his fifth-year option year, and the Dolphins will be paying a “significant portion” of that number, according to an NFL source.
In baseball terms, Phillips is currently a rental, but if he does sign elsewhere after the season, he would count toward the compensatory-pick formula for Philadelphia if Roseman plans to play that game in the spring of 2026. So, there's also a safety net built in for the Eagles.
While evaluating the trade, it's important to understand there are different life cycles to NFL teams, and another championship window is open for the Eagles, so Roseman did the prudent thing in showing urgency to add to a position of need, even though it cost a premium Day 2 draft pick.
Legitimate contenders should subscribe to the Les Snead “F them picks” mantra vs. rebuilding situations like the Dolphins, who need as many picks as possible to repopulate their roster.
As long as Phillips’ retention of Fangio schemes is at an acceptable level, he should fit in quickly and be able to get on the field for some snaps Nov. 10 at Green Bay.
Long-term this season, Phillips should be the headliner on the edge the Eagles have needed, kicking the incumbents on the 53-man roster into more natural roles for each.
Nolan Smith, who should be back from injured reserve in the coming weeks, projects as an excellent No. 2 rusher, while ascending second-year player Jalyx Hunt can slip back into a rotational role with the effective Josh Uche, and returning veteran Brandon Graham.
The extra pass-rushing juice should also help the back end while Fangio tries to figure out what his best option at CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell is when the Eagles are in nickel.
Coming off his best game pre-bye, Kelee Ringo should get another start against the Packers, while trade pickup Jaire Alexander adds competition to a group that still includes veteran Adoree’ Jackson and Jakorian Bennett, who is close to returning from a pec injury.
