Eagles Might’ve Found Long-Term Defensive Fix
One of the biggest talking points of the season for the Philadelphia Eagles has been the pass rush.
Last offseason, the Eagles lost Milton Williams to the New England Patriots, Josh Sweat to the Arizona Cardinals, and Brandon Graham to retirement. Fortunately, Graham is back, but that is a lot of talent to make up for. Josh Uche has been a solid pickup for the team. Azeez Ojulari was another guy brought in to help to fill the hole, but things haven't necessarily worked out so far.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Za'Darius Smith helped for five games but then abruptly retired. The Eagles' pass rush still needed a boost around the trade deadline and finally got it with the addition of Jaelan Phillips. The 26-year-old has been lights-out for the Eagles through two games. He has one sack, one fumble recovery, 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits. Essentially, he has been the piece the Eagles were missing.
Will the Eagles keep Jaelan Phillips?
He has said all of the right things so far in his brief stint in Philadelphia. But, will the partnership extend into 2026? He'll be a free agent at the end of the season. ESPN's Tim McManus called Phillips the "pending free agent to watch" for the Eagles and noted that he fits as a player the team has "shown a willingness" to invest in.
"Pending free agent to watch: Jaelan Phillips, Edge," McManus wrote. "Acquired from the Dolphins at the trade deadline, Phillips has had 13 pressures, 11 tackles, 4 QB hits and a fumble recovery in two games. 'He plays hard, he's strong at the point, good pass rusher. When you shop at Nordstrom, you get good stuff,' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.
"There's an obvious cost associated with the effective 26-year-old. The Eagles have a number of players in line for big-time contracts, including DT Jalen Carter, but they've shown a willingness to spend to sign players at premium positions who are scheme and culture fits -- and Phillips definitely qualifies."
With each passing game that he does well and the pass rush dominates, it makes the idea of keeping Phillips make even more sense. If he were to walk in the offseason, the Eagles would be in the same position they were in, lacking in the pass rush.
But, they found the solution. Hopefully, they can make it a long-term solution at that.
More NFL: Eagles Get Cam Jurgens Update Just In Time For Cowboys Game