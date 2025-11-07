Jaelan Phillips Sounds Like Perfect Long-Term Fit For Eagles
After weeks of rumors, the Philadelphia Eagles made a big move for the pass rush by going out and getting Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick ahead of the trade deadline.
The move immediately looked like a win on paper for the Eagles. Phillips is a talented edge rusher with three sacks on the season and who also has experience already with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. It's hard to find a much better fit. Plus, the Eagles still have the New York Jets' third-round pick because of the Haason Reddick trade and are projected to get a third-round comp pick after losing Milton Williams in free agency. Essentially, the Eagles are just fine without the third-round pick they gave up and got a player that can help right now.
Also, if Phillips were to leave, then the Eagles could end up getting a comp pick in return. But, he has said everything right so far and certainly sounds like a guy who wants to be around Philadelphia. Phillips was asked about the deal on Thursday and said that it might have been the best thing that has happened to him.
"Man, I thought I was excited on Day 1," Phillips said. "I mean, talk to me now. This is literally the greatest thing that has happened to me in my whole life probably. It's just awesome. I mean, the guys are awesome. Everybody has been super welcoming.
The new Eagles pass rusher sounds excited to be in Philly
"I love the environment here. I love the vibes here. The city of Philly has given me a very warm welcome. I got about 20 times the amount of Instagram likes than I've ever gotten on a post before from the Philly fans, so shoutout to y'all. But, yeah, it's been great so far getting out there and practicing. I love the weather here. I love the locker room. Everything is awesome."
This comes after he said there was "literally no other team" he'd rather play for earlier in the week.
"I mean, it's incredible,” Phillips said. "I had no idea this was going to happen, but there's literally no other team I'd rather play for...Obviously, Philly is a storied franchise, great tradition here, incredible team. I'm just excited to get in, get to work with the guys. I'm super excited. It's going to be awesome."
Phillips is going to be a free agent after the season but he sounds like a guy who may want to stick around a bit longer.