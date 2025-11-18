Eagles-Myles Garrett Mock Trade Would Be Dream For Philly Fans
The 2025 National Football League trade deadline has passed and therefore there won't be anymore trading geting done this season.
But, unsurprisingly, there has already been speculation about what potential moves could be on the horizon after the season. It's too early and frankly, most of the noise is worth completely ignoring for now. But, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay floated a mock trade for Myles Garrett that would be worth it in the offseason.
"Eagles receive: Edge Myles Garrett," Kay wrote. "Browns receive: 2026 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2029 1st-Round Pick. According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Eagles were reportedly willing to give as many as three first-round picks up for Garrett at the trade deadline.
The Eagles should target Myles Garrett in the offseason
"Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot had sources refute Philadelphia bringing that strong of an offer to the table, but there's every reason to believe the Eagles would greatly benefit from bringing Garrett into the mix. The Super Bowl champions are mounting a shaky title defense. The squad is still atop the NFC standings with an 8-2 record but hasn't been nearly as dominant in 2025 as it was last year."
Garrett is the type of game-changing talent that is worth discussing at any moment. Rumors circulated before Super Bowl LIX about the possibility of a Garrett trade and then picked back up before the trade deadline.
There were rumors out there, as shared by Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, that the Eagles would be willing to ship three first-round picks out of town for Garrett.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman didn't mention Garrett by name after the trade deadline, but did acknowledge that when there are "opportunities to be aggressive for the right players, we're not going to sit on our hands."
In the offseason, rumors around Garrett will likely pick up once again. The Browns are 2-8 and just don't seem to be trending in the right direction. Even if the Browns continue to hold onto Garrett, the rumors will continue simply because of the fact that he is an all-world-level talent on one of the worst teams in football.
The Eagles were in hot pursuit of pass rush help ahead of the trade deadline and struck gold by acquiring Jaelan Phillips, who has been great. He'll be a free agent after the season and should be under consideration to be brought back. If this type of mock trade ends up being on the table, it's another thing that should be considered, especially if the Eagles win the Super Bowl.
If the Eagles can go back-to-back this winter, that would be historic. Winning three in a row would be even more historic, although that's getting ahead of ourselves. All in all, a fair idea and one to consider after the season.
