New Maxx Crosby Report Should Have Eagles' Attention

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their regular season finale and hopefully a long playoff run, but it's never too early to look ahead.

The Eagles have shown under Howie Roseman that any time a player becomes available who can move the needle, they are willing to listen. Around the trade deadline, the big name that popped up in rumors around the Eagles was Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Despite a high payroll and firepower all across the roster, rumors popped up insinuating that the Eagles would be willing to give up multiple first-round picks to land Garrett. The Browns star did not get moved, but the noise was loud enough that even he addressed the rumors. Roseman also noted that the team "won't live with regret," when asked why he and the team continue to look around at superstar talent.

All of this is to say that the Eagles aren't afraid to look around and there could potentially be another superstar pass rusher out there for the taking this upcoming offseason: Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported the news on Saturday.

The Eagles need to call the Raiders

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Maxx Crosby’s Raiders future is also being questioned around the league," Russini wrote. "Las Vegas shut down its five-time Pro Bowler last week against his wishes, and the relationship between the sides remains strained. It’s a dramatic shift from just two months ago, when Crosby and Davis nixed any trade discussions ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. Many believe Las Vegas will be open to moving its star pass rusher if the relationship remains at an impasse, allowing Crosby, who will turn 29 this summer, an opportunity to compete on a team built to win now."

The Eagles and Raiders squared off earlier in the season and afterward, Crosby showed a lot of love to Philadelphia and the fanbase.

"Cities that really have substance to them and true fan bases, and love for their city and the game, and going to Philly, you can feel that energy when you go there,” Crosby said. “There were people everywhere downtown. We stayed right downtown in the thick of it. You know how Philly is. They’re rowdy, they are crazy, flipping you off (in the buses) … they didn’t give a damn about anything.”

🎥: @TheRushWithMaxx pic.twitter.com/lfBHGBdCC2 — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) December 17, 2025

Crosby inked a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders and is under contract through the end of the 2029 season. If there is a chance that he actually becomes available this offseason, he's a guy you go get. In the same way the Eagles reportedly had interest in Garrett, they should in Crosby as well.

This doesn't guarantee he will be moved, but with the Raiders somewhat of a disaster right now and Russini reporting that Crosby's future is up in the air, Roseman should get the Raiders on the phone as fast as possible.

