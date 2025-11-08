Eagles Pass Rusher May Be More Than A Half-Year Wonder
PHILADELPHIA – Jaelan Phillips has better things ahead in his life. Right now, though, being traded to the Eagles is, what he said, “the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my whole life.” That will change when, perhaps, he and his finance, Samantha, get married and certainly when they welcome their first child, a son, in March.
For now, it’s being traded to the Eagles.
“I think, you got to wait and see how it shakes out,” he said, “but off the rip, obviously, an incredibly talented team, a winning culture, a great defense, a great defensive scheme, a great defensive front, great DBs. I think everything is just kind of matching up for me to come in and try to be as productive as possible. Obviously, being able to be on a contender, and hopefully going on to win another Super Bowl. I’m very blessed to be here.”
Yes, he left a Dolphins team that is just 2-7 and headed nowhere fast after firing their general manager Chris Grier after nearly 10 years at the helm. It’s not like they were this terrible during Phillips’ entire stay in South Florida.
Miami was 39-38 with him in the house after being drafted 18th overall in 2021, but the Dolphins went 0-2 in their back-to-back playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. Philly, though, has been on a whole other level, with two Super Bowl trips in the last three years and two Super Bowl titles in the last eight and are bidding to make their eighth trip to the playoffs in the last nine years.
A Pivotal Moment For Eagles Pass Rusher
“I think it’s a pivotal point in my life and my career,” said Phillips. “I have a baby on the way, a little boy coming. Coming here, obviously contract year next year. I’m taking it day by day, but I just truly feel that this is an amazing opportunity for me to come in. I’m just grateful to do anything I can to help the team, too.”
That kind of attitude may make it relatively easy for the Eagles to give him a second contract at the end of the season. If he outperforms Nolan Smith, who has missed five games this season, but could return Monday night in Green Bay, well…that’s a story for another day. For now, Phillips is in a good position to help the Eagles on the edge.
“I would just love to be in any position to where I’m around great teams, with a great team and a great culture,” he said. “That’s definitely what the Eagles’ organization is. So, if they would want to have me back, I would love to be here … What’s most important is taking care of business right now.”
Phillips should be able to help the Eagles quickly, especially after spending a year in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme two years ago when Fangio was the DC in Miami.
“I’m excited about him,” said fellow edge rusher/outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt. “He’s a guy that can rush. He’s been in the defense before and knows the iterations of Vic before he got here, but he’s confident in his rushes, and he’s someone I can look to for advice and for knowledge. I’m excited he’s in the room, especially if he can help us.”
