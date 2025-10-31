Eagles Offensive Coordinator Growing Into Role As Play Caller
PHILADELPHIA – It was halftime of the game in Minnesota on Oct. 19. Ten days to discuss, tweak, and implement offensive changes had come and gone, but nothing looked or felt different. Nothing had changed. The Eagles were still stuck in the muck.
They led 14-6, but seven of those points were compliments of the defense and Jalyx Hunt’s pick-6. After a beautiful drive to open the game, spanning 75 yards in 12 plays and eight minutes, the offense was back to its one-two-three kick ways, going three straight possessions without a first down.
On the final possession of the first half, the Eagles picked up a first down, but after Hurts took a sack, the quarterback walked dejectedly off the field, head down, with still more than 20 seconds on the clock. Unheard of to forfeit so much time for a Nick Sirianni-coached team that usually pushing the pedal to the floor to the very last second in search of points.
Social media was apoplectic. It was all Kevin Patullo’s fault. He’s the offensive coordinator and the offense was anything but coordinated.
“I think it comes with the territory,” said Patullo. “I totally understand that. But really, it's all about just winning games, and we know we have a really good talented team and we're going to stick together. “…I feel like we're improving on certain things and in a good spot. Like I said, it comes with the territory, but I totally accept that and ready to keep moving on.”
Offense Has Been Rolling For Last 6 Quarters
Much has changed since that first half against the Vikings. As much as everyone wanted to blame the first-year offensive coordinator and play caller for an uneven first six weeks, Patullo should get his props for an offense that, since that first half, has found its groove, with 672 total yards in the last six quarters. The Eagles went 2-0 heading into their bye week at 6-2 overall.
“I think he's done a good job of continuing to get better, just like our players,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Every team is a new team, so there's a growth period whether it's a first-time play caller or not, there's a growth period within each year for the players, for the coaches, everything.
“That's what the first weeks of the season are for is to find ways to win, find ways to get better, and really be in that continual growth mindset all the way through, so you're playing your best football in November, December, and January, hopefully.”
The Eagles have three more wins on their ledger than the Cowboys and Commanders and four on the Giants with nine games remaining.
The longer Patullo is in his job, the better the offense figures to get over the rest of the season. Or were the last two games, with an offense that was shining, simply fool’s gold?
“I think he's gained confidence and gained assurance in what he sees and what he believes as time has gone on,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts. “And so again, I look at how are we helping him? Are we playing penalty free? Are we mastering the things that take no talent? Are we getting in and out of the huddle?
“The little things that can help all of us and help the play caller find a rhythm in what he does. And so we're very critical of that. I'm very critical of that. That's always something that I'm talking about, but we just want to continue to build. And he's been rolling.”
