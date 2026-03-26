Eagles' Offseason Haul Already Wildly Underrated

The perception of the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason to this point has been a bit understated, but that shouldn't be the case.

Philadelphia hasn't made a massive splash, by any means, but the Eagles have quietly addressed multiple roster holes and are in a better spot right now at most places on the roster, aside from the pass rush. It has been a quiet offseason from the perspective of adding big-name players, but it has been productive.

The perception nationally isn't the same, though. USA Today's Nate Davis gave free agency grades to each team and the Eagles are one of two teams that Davis graded as "incomplete."

"Philadelphia Eagles: I (incomplete)," Davis wrote. "Losing Phillips hurt, but EVP/GM Howie Roseman couldn’t match Carolina’s largesse. But the acclaimed exec did make some typical Roseman moves – extending DT Jordan Davis while signing good players (CB Riq Woolen, WR Hollywood Brown, OLB Arnold Ebiketie) at something of a discount. Keeping TE Dallas Goedert was also a win. But hard to judge the plan here holistically until/unless the A.J. Brown situation is finally resolved, which may not be before June 1 due to cap ramifications ... if at all."

The Eagles have had an underrated offseason so far

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) reaches for a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Outside of the Eagles, the other "incomplete" was the Pittsburgh Steelers. When it comes to Pittsburgh, it doesn't have a quarterback right now with Aaron Rodgers up in the air. Arguably, the Eagles shouldn't be in this category.

The AJ Brown conversation has dominated the team all offseason to this point, but the team is in a good position, whether or not he's traded. If Brown stays, the Eagles arguably have the best receiver room on paper with Brown, DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. If Brown does get traded, the Eagles will still have a formidable trio in Smith, Brown and Moore, plus significant draft capital. Either way, the Eagles are going to be just fine in the receiver room.

Let's look beyond just the receiver room, though. The Eagles entered the offseason with the biggest roster holes being the No. 2 outside corner, pass rush and tight end room. The Eagles solved the cornerback problem by signing Riq Woolen and also added Jonathan Jones. At tight end, the Eagles retained Dallas Goedert on a team-friendly deal while also signing Johnny Mundt, Grant Calcaterra and Stone Smartt.

The pass rush hasn't been solved, that much is true. There's a lot of work to do there.

Safety became a question mark with Reed Blankenship leaving, but the Eagles brought back Marcus Epps. Outside of all of these moves, the Eagles quietly retained punter Braden Mann, replaced AJ Dillon with Dameon Pierce and retained solid offensive line depth with Fred Johnson.

So, while the Eagles haven't made a massive splash to this point, it doesn't mean that the offseason hasn't been good. The Eagles have actually filled most of the roster holes already and still have over $34 million in salary cap space. It's easy to get caught up in the trap of discussing the Brown trade rumors, but it shouldn't overshadow what the Eagles have been able to accomplish so far. They've made enough moves that being one of just two listed as "incomplete" is wild.