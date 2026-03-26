Eagles–Patriots AJ Brown Trade Chances Gaining Steam

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to trade AJ Brown this offseason, it seems right now like the most likely landing spot would be the New England Patriots.

At this moment, there isn't another team connected to the Eagles as much as the Patriots. The Los Angeles Rams got into the mix, but didn't get a deal done. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers shut down the idea of a deal for Brown as well.

There have been some ridiculous theories out there insinuating that the Eagles and Patriots have a handshake deal in place to get a trade done after June 1. ESPN's Adam Schefter shut the idea down. If the Eagles are going to get a deal done right now, it's not likely until after June 1. But could that be with the Patriots? Well, Patriots insider Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston certainly made it sound like something is possible while saying that he believes the Patriots' chances of landing Brown are over 50 percent.

The Eagles star has been tied to the Patriots

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I would say better than 50 percent," Curran said. "But there's so much time to pass between now and when the Eagles will most likely do it after Just 1st. And the draft will really alter, I think, the landscape. Teams may that are not in it now, might decide after the draft, 'You know what? Maybe we should get in it.' Because here's one interesting thing we really haven't spent a lot of time on with AJ Brown. His contract is unbelievably fair for a team to take on. ... So, I continue to think that a [first-round pick] and a [second-round pick] isn't outrageous."

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran believes there is a "Better than 50% chance" AJ Brown will be a New England Patriot 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/PZP9Skg0Iy — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) March 25, 2026

Curran is a prominent insider for the Patriots. When it comes to all things New England, his words hold weight. The fact that he publicly said that he believes the chances of New England acquiring Brown are over 50 percent are a clear sign that the noise out there is real. With each passing day, it seems like another connection between the Eagles and Patriots pops up.

Now, if the Eagles really aren't going to consider a move until after June 1 — which they shouldn't for salary reasons — anything could happen.

That's just over two months away. What if a random team enters the mix with a ridiculous offer? What if Brown publicly says he wants to stay? What if Howie Roseman publicly declares a trade isn't happening? A lot can happen in two months. But this comment from Curran holds weight.