Eagles Veteran Running Back Could Be Odd Man Out In Roster Crunch
Jaire Alexander isn’t the only Eagles player who won’t be able to seek revenge on the team that drafted him. The same goes for AJ Dillon.
The Eagles running back, who the Packers drafted in the second round back in 2020, was inactive for the Monday night matchup at Lambeau Field. Alexander is also inactive, but that was known on Sunday when the Eagles decided to leave him home and ruled him out. The cornerback was the 18th overall pick in 2018.
Two of the inactives are rookies – cornerback Mac McWilliams and defensive tackle Ty Robinson. Center Cam Jurgens will miss his second straight game with a knee injury, yielding the position, once again, to Brett Toth. Sam Howell will serve as the emergency quarterback to Jalen Hurts and his backup, Tanner McKee.
Time To Worry About Cam Jurgens?
It’s a concern that Jurgens was unable to get healthy after a week off due to the bye, and it is certainly something to monitor with the Eagles on a short week coming out of Monday night’s game. On Sunday night, they will host the Detroit Lions.
As for Dillon, it will be three straight games without a carry. He was inactive against the Vikings on Oct. 19 and didn’t play against the Giants despite being active. His last carry was against the Giants on Oct. 9, and it was only one.
Signed in the offseason to join Saquon Barkley and second-year player Will Shipley in the backfield, Dillon has just 12 carries this season for 60 yards. It’s his first season back after missing all of last year with a neck injury.
Since signing Dillon, the Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby, who appears to be Saquon Barkley’s primary backup now after a monster game against the Giants, with nine carries for 104 yards.
“I think he’s a great guy,” said Barkley about Bigsby. “His attitude and his energy. I love the way he comes to work every single day. I think he fits great into our running back room.”
Dillon could be the odd man out if the Eagles need a roster spot this week, and they have two players with 21-day practice windows open. The most pressing of those is cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
The Eagles have until Tuesday to add Bennett to the roster or lose his services for the season.
The other player who had his practice window opened is offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, whose window opened just last week, so the Eagles have time to decide on him, and what happens with him could depend on Jurgens’ long-term health.
