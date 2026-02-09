Eagles' Ideal Trade Partner for Player AJ Brown Already Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles shouldn’t trade AJ Brown.

It’s important to acknowledge that before continuing. Brown is a top-five wide receiver and he spoke positively about the franchise throughout Super Bowl Week, noting that Philadelphia is his “home.”

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand."

Will the superstar receiver get traded?

If the Eagles can make things work with Brown, that would be the best path forward. While this is the case, if things shift in the coming weeks, there is an ideal trade partner out there: the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have been a team linked to Brown for a while. His former head coach with the Tennessee Titans (Mike Vrabel) coaches over in New England and the Patriots have been a team in search of a clear-cut No. 1 receiver. When the regular season ended for the Eagles, ESPN insider Adam Schefter joined 97.5 "The Fanatic" and specifically said at the time that he thinks Brown will be a trade candidate this offseason and that he sees the receiver landing in New England.

"I think he becomes a trade candidate here," Schefter said on Jan. 14. "There's been enough noise around that with him wanting out. There's been enough focus and attention to that area. I think it would be a surprise if there weren't talks to see, 'Okay, well, what could he bring back?' To me, I see him playing in New England next year under Mike Vrabel."

The Patriots played in the Super Bowl on Sunday and they looked like a team that needed a No. 1 receiver. Mack Hollins led the way for New England with 78 receiving yards followed by DeMario Douglas with 45 yards, running back Rhamondre Stevenson with 40 yards and then Stefon Diggs with 37 yards. That's not necessarily what you want to see.

If the Eagles decide to move Brown, the Patriots are a team clearly on the doorstep of being really good, but seemingly are a receiver away. Maybe that would make them desperate enough to pay a king's ransom for Brown.

Again, the Eagles shouldn't trade Brown. But if the franchise decides to, the Patriots are the team to watch.

