Eagles Pro Bowler Under Microscope Before Cowboys Game
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of their biggest games of the season coming up on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia faced off against the NFC East rivals in Week 1 and came out on top, 24-20. Now, the Eagles will hit the road and the offensive line isn't going to be at full strength. It's already been known that Lane Johnson will miss time as he deals with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot.
There was more bad news for the team on Wednesday, though, The Eagles released their Injury Report and it was shared that Cam Jurgens missed practice due to a concussion. Eagles On SI's Ed Kracz suggested that the Eagles should consider an Injured Reserve stint for Jurgens at this point. He returned to the field against the Detroit Lions after missing time due to a knee injury.
The Eagles star will be under a microscope over the next few days
Over these next few days, Jurgens is the guy to keep your eye on with the Injury Report. Brett Toth has done a good job replacing him when he missed time. Jaelan Phillips popped up on the Injury Report with a shoulder injury, but he did practice in a limited capacity.
Philadelphia has grown accustomed to dominating with the top offensive line in football. Johnson already is going to miss time. If Jurgens can get through the concussion protocol before the Cowboys game, that obviously would help the Eagles' chances.
The Eagles have three days to go until the Cowboys game. Despite an 8-2 record, the vibes are not high right now. The offensive line is decimated and the offense has been at the center of drama for weeks. Dallas is in second place in the NFC East right now at 4-5-1 and is coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
For all of the negatives going on, Jurgens returning to the practice field before the game would be a much-needed positive. That's what fans should be looking for over the next couple of days.
