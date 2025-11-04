Eagles 'Would Love' To Trade CB Before Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy over the last week, to say the least.
Philadelphia has been adding pieces left and right before the trade deadline, including Michael Carter II, Jaire Alexander, and Jaelan Phillips. The deadline is just a few hours away at this point, but that doesn't mean that Philadelphia won't be worth watching.
The Eagles can never be counted out when it comes to the idea of adding another piece that could make the team better. On top of this, Philadelphia also could end up dealing pieces away from the roster as well. For example, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal said the Eagles "would love" to trade Kelee Ringo or Adoree' Jackson.
"Will Eagles trade CB Kelee Ringo or Adoree Jackson? In a heartbeat," Frank said. "After acquiring three cornerbacks since August in Jakorian Bennett (Aug. 4), Michael Carter (Oct. 29) and Jaire Alexander (Nov. 1), the Eagles would love to trade away Ringo or Jackson in order to possibly recoup a sixth- or seventh-round draft pick in 2026.
Don't be surprised if the Eagles make another move
"Ringo, who's still only 23 years old, would seem to have the most value, based on his age and size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds). But Jackson has experience that some teams might value, as well as the ability to play the nickel."
This would be a solid plan if the Eagles could move either. The cornerback room has quickly gone from lacking to crowded with the additions of Alexander and Carter. Also, Bennett is working his way back and had his 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 22nd.
The Eagles are preparing for a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and it would be somewhat surprising if Philadelphia entered the matchup with all of the corners on the roster still with the Eagles.
At this point, nothing really can be ruled out. It's easy to project and speculate, but the trade deadline is here and you never know what someone is going to offer. The Eagles added one cornerback and seemed like they would be out of the market and then all of a sudden Alexander was added as well. It's going to be an interesting day and keep an eye on the cornerback room.
