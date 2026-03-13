Quite The Trick: Eagles Garnered Cap Space And Kept A Versatile Veteran
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PHILADELPHIA - It won't generate headlines but the Eagles were able to create significant salary-cap space while keeping versatile defensive back Michael Carter II.
The numbers are in, and Philadelphia managed to gain $8.5 million of 2026 cap space by reworking the contract of Carter, 27, who signed a one-year $2.765M deal that included $1.45M of fully guaranteed money, according to Spotrac.com.
Carter was originally acquired by the Eagles from the New York Jets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, and had been viewed as an almost certain salary-cap casualty heading into the new league year.
Before he agreed to the amended contract the Duke product was scheduled to carry a cap hit of over $10.1 million in 2026 under the terms of his previous deal—a three-year, $30.75 million extension Carter originally signed with the Jets in 2024 as one of the NFL's top slot corners at the time.
Best Of Both Worlds
Releasing Carter outright would have saved the Eagles approximately $8.7 million in cap space for 2026. However, Philadelphia would have lost Cooper DeJean’s backup in the slot as well as insurance at safety in the wake of multi-year starter Reed Blankenship leaving for Houston.
GM Howie Roseman and his staff were able to keep that insurance and Carter's unique versatility as a depth piece in the slot and on the back end at safety for about a $200,000 difference. Carter in turn will be an unrestricted free agent in March of 2027.
Carter played in eight games (one start) for the Eagles in the second half of the 2025 season after the midseason trade, which sent wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 draft pick to New York in exchange for Carter and a 2027 seventh-rounder.
The restructuring provided the Eagles with additional flexibility as GM Howie Roseman continues to navigate a free agency period in which Philadelphia has already added two corners, projected starter Riq Woolen, who is set to play opposite All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell, and 32-year-old Jonathan Jones, who has some inside, outside versatility.
Carter's new deal doesn't guarantee a 53-man roster spot but when tied to his versatility and ability to play multiple positions in Vic Fangio's eyes bodes well.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen