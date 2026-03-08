Eagles Surprise: AJ Brown Isn't Only Superstar in Trade Talks

The Philadelphia Eagles have been at the center of more noise in the trade market than any other team out there this offseason.

Most of it has centered around AJ Brown. The New England Patriots remain the team most heavily connected to the playmaker, but he still is a member of the franchise, for now at least. But it sounds like he's not the only Eagles superstar getting trade calls. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that Philadelphia has gotten calls about 24-year-old star Jalen Carter.

"With defensive tackle Jordan Davis now extended, Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal. I'm told Philly has received trade calls on Carter," Fowler wrote.

There have been quiet rumors about Carter's future with the franchise throughout the offseason to this point, but this is the first time that one of the most prominent insiders in the league mentioned the fact that Philadelphia has gotten calls about the 24-year-old.

The Eagles have a Jalen Carter decision to make

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Getting calls about a guy doesn't guarantee a deal on the way. But it is something certainly worth monitoring. On Saturday, Fowler reported that the Eagles had a goal entering the offseason of keeping their defensive front intact.

"An offseason goal for Philly was keeping its defensive front intact - Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Jaelen Phillips," Fowler wrote. "The first one is down. Philips is days away from the market but the Eagles are trying with him. Carter will be costly whether done now or later."

The Eagles got an extension done with Davis on Saturday and Phillips is up in the air. Fowler did report, though, that the Eagles are making a push for him

"While I never sensed Philly heavily pursued Crosby, the Eagles are active in the pass-rush market," Fowler wrote. "People inside the league believe Philly is attempting to re-sign Phillips to a deal that would pay him well above $20 million per year. But Phillips will have a strong market if he chooses to enter free agency."

Free agency will kick off on Monday and it really sounds like more fireworks are coming for Philadelphia.