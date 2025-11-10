Eagles Will Find A Role For Rookie Star
We will see how things start to unfold in Green Bay Monday night, but the influx of edge defenders for the Philadelphia Eagles likely means snaps on the defensive front will be tough to come by for rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
When we last saw the Eagles on Oct. 26 during an impressive 38-20 win over the New York Giants, Philadelphia was down to Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and the since-demoted Patrick Johnson as overhang options, meaning Campbell, the rookie sensation from Alabama, who has been very good as a stacked linebacker, needed to help out on the edge.
Making that easier has been the return of veteran defensive leader Nakobe Dean at off-ball linebacker.
Good Problem To Have
Dean has been more than solid in his return from a torn patellar tendon and has brought intelligence, instincts, and physicality to the middle of Vic Fangio’s defense.
Against the Giants, Dean played 63% of the defensive snaps, and Campbell was down to a season-low 40%.
And of the 21 snaps Campbell did play against the Giants, 11 were as an edge player.
Against the Packers, trade pickup Jaelan Phillips will make his debut on the edge, Nolan Smith is expected back from his triceps injury, and Brandon Graham is in the mix to play for the first time since ending his short retirement.
Even with Johnson moved to the practice squad, the need for Campbell snaps on the edge has evaporated for the time being.
The word we get is that the Eagles realize Campbell needs to be on the field more moving forward.
During his first eight games as a pro, Campbell’s low-water mark for playing time was 56 reps in the season opener against Dallas and the Alabama product topped out with 71 snaps against Denver on Oct. 5.
Before the Week 8 win over the NYG, the percentage range for Campbell was a low of 87% at Minnesota to a high of 97% at Kansas City and at Tampa Bay.
More so, Campbell has excelled with that playing time, grading out as the sixth-best off-ball LB in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Campbell’s length, range and athleticism have been headaches for opposing quarterbacks in the passing game particularly, where Campbell is No. 3 behind only injured San Francisco All-Pro Fred Warner and Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd.
The word we get coming out of the bye week is that the Eagles plan to be more disciplined in making sure both Dean and Campbell play meaningful roles.
The easiest split would be Dean with the “base defense” and Campbell handling nickel looks, meaning the snaps counts will be opponent-centric.
However, the Eagles are cognizant of the fact that Campbell, who is a big part of this defense's future, both needs to play and has earned the right to play.