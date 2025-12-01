Eagles Get Help Thanks To Panthers Upset Win Over Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t take the field on Sunday, but they did get a gift.

Philadelphia faced the Chicago Bears on Friday and lost. Unsurprisingly, the sky has seemingly been falling ever since over the last few days. The Eagles have lost two straight games and dropped down to the No. 3 seed in the NFC. But there was a positive for the Eagles on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams were upset by the Carolina Panthers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Eagles got a gift from the Carolina Panthers

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Now, the Bears are the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 9-3, the Rams are the No. 2 seed at 9-3, and the Eagles are the No. 3 seed at 8-4.

In examining the Eagles' path to the No. 1 seed before Sunday's action, it was pointed out that Philadelphia needs a bit of help. The Eagles need to get back on track over the next few weeks in general. But they need even more. The Bears beat the Eagles on Friday and so they sat at 9-3 on Sunday with the Eagles at 8-4. Los Angeles had the No. 1 seed with a 9-2 record.

Philadelphia has a tiebreaker over Los Angeles. But with just two losses before the Rams' game on Sunday, the Eagles needed the team to suffer at least two losses in their final six games. They got one of them on Sunday. If the Rams suffer one more loss and the Eagles win out, they would pass the Rams in the standings. All the Eagles need is to match Los Angeles' record to jump it in the standings.

The Eagles need some help to get in front of the Bears. Chicago has the tiebreaker so the Eagles need to finish at least a game ahead of the Bears to move up in the standings. That's a problem for another day. The Eagles did get a gift from Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Even if the Eagles are unable to make it all the way up to the No. 1 seed, it still would be better to jump the Rams for No. 2. It would give the Eagles a shot at multiple home playoff games.

More NFL: Eagles Made Surprise Jihaad Campbell Decision Vs. Bears