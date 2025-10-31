Eagles Get Another Positive Saquon Barkley Update
The biggest talking points around the National Football League right now are centered around the trade deadline, but there are actual games to be played and non-transactional stories to discuss as well.
For the Philadelphia Eagles, they won't be playing a game this weekend. Philadelphia is on its bye week and it really couldn't have come at a better time. Philadelphia is a bit banged up and also is trying to work some guys back into the lineup.
Philadelphia had a scare in Week 8 with Saquon Barkley exiting with a groin injury and fortunately every update since has been positive about the All-Pro. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler weighed in on the 28-year-old and said that he is "trending positively" after leaving against the New York Giants.
"Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is trending positively coming off a minor groin injury. The feeling right now is that he should be in a good spot after the bye week," Fowler wrote.
Things continue to look up for the Eagles
This aligns with pretty much everything that has been said about Barkley since leaving the contest against New York. After the game, Barkley shared to the media that he "wasn't worried" about the groin injury and noted that he wanted to come back in. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Monday that his "indication" was that it was nothing serious and he should be okay after the bye week.
All of the updates have been positive, and that continued with Fowler's as well. With a player as integral to a team as Barkley is to the Eagles, every update is important, no matter how small. Even if he was alright that day, the fact that the team has had a week off from game action certainly doesn't hurt.
On top of Barkley, AJ Brown is working his way back from a hamstring injury. The Eagles also brought Brandon Graham into the fold before Week 8 and opened up Jakorian Bennett's practice window as he looks to return from the Injured Reserve.
Barkley is trending in the right direction and the bye week is giving the Eagles plenty of time to get right before a push to the playoffs and potentially another deep run. Plus, the trade deadline is just a few days away. All in all, an exciting time to follow the Eagles.
More NFL: Eagles Called 'Team To Watch' For Elite Dolphins Edge