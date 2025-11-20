Former Eagles Star Hints More To AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts Drama
The 2025 National Football League season has been great to the Philadelphia Eagles in the standings, but has been dramatic outside of that.
Over the last few days, the idea of drama around the organization has centered around anonymous reports of frustration in the locker room with quarterback Jalen Hurts. That's just this week, though. There's been a lot of chatter throughout the season in general about wide receiver AJ Brown.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
This stems from his usage in the offense, social media posts, trade rumors, and comments on a live stream, among other things. Former Eagles Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson raised some eyebrows while speaking about Bronw on "House of Action" and hinted at "something going on."
It's been a long few weeks in Philadelphia
"I'm a realist and I've got to speak the facts," Jackson said. "I feel like he brought a lot of attention upon himself. I think he's a Hell of a talent. As a wide receiver, you should want the ball, but when you're in an instance when you're doing these gimmicks or you're out on social media or you're on Twitch, you're saying all this, it brings more attention to you, right. And if you're going to bring that attention to you, it means you're going to have to be on your game that much more. Your game has to be superior. Your game has to be top-tier...
"As you can tell, it’s something else going on. And I got a great relationship with him. I respect him. I can’t say it. But I know it’s something else going on. It’s not all about football, it’s not all about X’s and O’s. I’ve had situationships with QB’s I didn’t necessarily like. And when it ain’t there, it sticks out like a sore thumb. That’s all I'm going to say."
The Eagles keep winning football games, but it hasn't been pretty this year. If they keep winning, it will drown out the noise eventually. But, this is yet another hint at dysfunction behind the scenes. It's unfortunate, but part of football.