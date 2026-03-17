What Eagles Must Do Next After Signing Hollywood Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have a shiny, new No. 3 wide receiver in town.

Philadelphia lost Jahan Dotson in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons and arguably upgraded on Tuesday. Reports surfaced that Philadelphia agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and the team officially announced the move shortly afterward.

"The Eagles and Hollywood Brown have agreed to terms on a one-year deal," the Eagles announced. "Brown spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

"The 5-foot-9 speedy deep threat was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens No. 25 overall in 2019 out of Oklahoma. He played in Baltimore for three seasons, setting a career-high in receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,008) in his final season before getting traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Brown averaged 641.5 receiving yards in two seasons with the Cardinals ahead of signing with the Chiefs in 2024. He suffered an injury during the preseason but returned for the Chiefs' playoff run when they lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX."

The Eagles have more work to do

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) reaches for a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Eagles haven't been explosive so far this offseason, but they have quietly addressed multiple roster holes. When Dotson left, it opened up the No. 3 receiver spot. Brown can absolutely be that guy. He's a speedy deep threat with six seasons of at least 570 receiving yards under his belt. With AJ Brown wrapped up in trade rumors, Hollywood Brown is someone who would be a phenomenal No. 3 receiver and realistically could be a good No. 2 if Brown is traded and DeVonta Smith moves to No. 1.

The Eagles also addressed the cornerback and tight end rooms as well by signing Riq Woolen and bringing back Dallas Goedert. The next moves for the Eagles should be adding more pass rush firepower beyond Arnold Ebiketie and signing a safety.

On the pass rush front, the Eagles could use a guy like Joey Bosa or even Calais Campbell, if he wants to keep playing, in free agency. The Eagles have been connected to Jonathan Greenard in the trade market. It wouldn't hurt to give the New York Giants a call to see if they would be willing to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux within the division. Brandon Graham has said that he's coming back for another season, but he hasn't been signed yet.

From a safety perspective, it wouldn't hurt to bring back Marcus Epps. Kyle Dugger is an intriguing option available in free agency. Also, the Brown sweepstakes arguably has been going on for too long. A concrete answer would be nice, whether the Eagles will trade him or not, but that may be a pipe dream to get a straight answer.