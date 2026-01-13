Insider Quickly Starts Eagles–Patriots AJ Brown Buzz

With the offseason now here for the Philadelphia Eagles, one topic that will come up quickly is AJ Brown's future with the franchise.

That shouldn't come as a surprise. There were few players talked about more ahead of the 2025 trade deadline than Brown. But Philadelphia opted to hang onto him. The noise slowed down for a while, but ESPN's Adam Schefter brought up the idea of a trade with Brown on Monday while joining "Get Up."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"They are going to go through some changes. I think it starts with the coaching staff in Philadelphia on the offensive side of the football. The question is how soon those changes happen. Is it today or tomorrow?

Will the Eagles make a move?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"And then, we'll see how they decide to handle the roster. We heard at the trade deadline: AJ Brown wanted to be traded, AJ Brown didn't want to be traded. His name came up. His name didn't come up. I would think with an entire offseason with the year they're coming off of, that will be another name that comes up as a potential trade candidate this offseason. We could think of any number of homes. I think there was a coach who had him in Tennessee, who would probably like to have him again in New England. That would be a logical conclusion to draw."

This isn't the first time the New England Patriots have been linked to Brown since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach. But anytime Brown is brought up, it's important to go back to Howie Roseman's comments after the trade deadline about Brown.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players," Roseman said. "And A.J. Brown is a great player. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. And I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of the guys like that. And so, feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."

Until Roseman or the team says otherwise, a deal involving Brown seems unlikely. The Patriots likely would want to have him -- as would any other team -- but no need to get caught up in the noise, yet.

More NFL: Eagles Duo Looking To Return To Philadelphia In 2026