Key Details From Eagles' Hot Pursuit Of Jaire Alexander
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't just added one cornerback ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline, but two.
Philadelphia landed Michael Carter II from the New York Jets earlier in the week which seemingly ended all of the buzz around Philadelphia adding another corner. But, that isn't the Eagles' style. Howie Roseman and the Eagles always find some way to surprise and did so on Saturday by acquiring two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens.
Since the Carter trade, most of the rumors around the Eagles have had to do with the idea of adding a pass rusher. So, it's only fair to wonder why the Eagles pulled off the move right now? C.J. Doon of The Baltimore Sun shed some light on the move and noted that Philadelphia actually has been pursuing Alexander for weeks at this point.
"The Ravens’ Jaire Alexander experiment is officially over," Doon said. "Baltimore traded the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, the Ravens announced Saturday.
"The move comes just before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline and ends the 28-year-old Alexander’s brief tenure in Baltimore after he appeared in just two games and dressed for a third, playing 61 total defensive snaps. It also clears about $2 million in salary cap space for the Ravens and gives them at least eight picks for April’s draft — not including as many as three additional compensatory selections. The Eagles had been interested in Alexander for a few weeks, but Baltimore declined multiple times before finally reaching an agreement, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation."
The Eagles clearly are working the phones behind the scenes
There had been rumors out there for weeks about the Eagles targeting corners, but Alexander's name didn't get thrown around much. Instead, it was guys like Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks or even Carter then of the Jets. But, clearly, Roseman has been working behind the scenes to add.
This deal is almost like the Tank Bigsby deal from the sense that it seemingly came out of nowhere. But, that's just what the Eagles do.
The trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday and there have been guys rumored as targets for the Eagles, including Jaelan Phillips, Trey Hendrickson, and Myles Garrett. But, if this deal is any indication, whoever the Eagles do end up getting, they probably haven't even popped up in rumors yet. Luckily, we'll find out by Nov. 4th.