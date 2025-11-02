Eagles Reportedly Want 26-Year-Old Dolphins Star
There already was a lot of noise around the National Football League with the trade deadline quickly approaching, but it is increasing to an even higher level with just two days to go.
Week 9 action across the league will fully kick off on Sunday and the rumors are only growing louider ahead of the Nov. 4th trade deadline. For the Philadelphia Eagles, one player who reportedly is a specific target for the team is Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
"Multiple teams have reached out and have significant interest in trading for Dolphins pass rushers Jaelan Phillips & Bradley Chubb, per sources," Wolfe said. "Miami had been hesitant. But with trade deadline Tuesday, Dolphins may now be willing to make a move...
"Philadelphia Eagles would like to trade for Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips at right price, per sources. I’m told Vic Fangio thinks highly of Phillips from their year together in Miami (2023). He would help fill Eagles need for another pass rusher."
The Eagles are looking to bolster the pass rush
As the deadline has inched closer, Phillips is a guy who has had his name linked to the Eagles more and more Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer said that the Eagles are a "team to watch" for the Dolphins star. FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams also said that the Eagles are a team to keep an eye on for Phillips and fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb.
Now, Wolfe has thrown his hat in the ring with the Eagles and Phillips. The idea of Phillips coming over to Philadelphia is a good one. He's going to be a free agent after the season, but he is just 26 years old and is someone with the upside that you could consider finding a way to keep him around beyond the 2025 season. Phillips has three sacks this season so far to go along with seven quarterback hits in nine games.
Phillips' cap hit this season is just over $13 million. He had a four-year rookie deal worth just over $14 million and had the fifth-year option picked up. There have been rumors out there about guys like Trey Hendrickson or Myles Garrett, but both of those guys would be difficult to fit under the cap with the Eagles having roughly $11 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
With Phillips' overall cap hit this season just over $13 million and the season being roughly halfway over, he's someone who would help the pass rush and is realistic financially as well.
