Matt Pryor Heads West: Veteran OL Leaves Eagles for Cardinals 

Veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with veteran OL Matt Pryor on a one-year deal, source says. Headed to the desert after a one-year return engagement with the #Eagles, who drafted him in 2018.

The versatile 31-year-old offensive lineman was originally drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and returned for a brief one-year reunion in the 2025 season as a backup guard and tackle.

Versatile Backup

Matt Pryor

Pryor, a 6-foot-7, 332-pound TCU product, bounced around the league after his initial Eagles tenure ended in 2020 when he was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts.

After two seasons in Indy, Pryor, 31, spent one year each with San Francisco and the Bears before returning to Philadelphia for the 2025 season on a one-year deal.

The big man appeared in all 17 games with one start in the regular season plus the Eagles’ playoff loss to San Francisco. He played 132 offensive snaps, 12% of the team’s total.

Despite his familiarity with the Eagles' system and the "full-circle" homecoming narrative, Pryor was tabbed as a backup at both a guard and tackle on the right side in what was an injury-plagued year for the offensive line, but struggled in limited opportunities.

The Eagles ultimately re-acquired Fred Johnson from Jacksonville, and he handled swing tackle duties while veteran Brett Toth eventually settled in as the top interior backup in what turned into Jeff Stoutland’s last season as Philadelphia’s offensive line coach.

The Cardinals, under new Mike LaFleur and GM Monti Ossenfort, have prioritized bolstering their offensive line in recent offseasons to better protect quarterback Kyler Murray, who is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Pryor's size and experience across multiple positions should give him a leg up in trying to win a backup job in Arizona.

Pryor is the fifth Eagles’ player to leave in unrestricted free agency so far joining defensive starters Jaelan Phillips (Carolina), Nakobe Dean (Las Vegas, and Reed Blankenship (Houston), as well as receiver Jahan Dotson (Atlanta).