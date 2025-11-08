Myles Garrett's Comments Aren't Great For Eagles Rumors
The Philadelphia Eaglea unsurprisingly were aggressive ahead of the trade deadline.
That resulted in three trades for Jaelan Phillips, Jaire Alexander, and Michael Carter II. That's not all, though. It also resulted in rumors left and right about other guys the Eagles could potentially be targeting.
The big rumor of the week involved Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. He's someone who was linked to Philadelphia in the past and rumors started to surface that the Eagles may be willing to blow Cleveland away with three first-round picks if it was interested in listening. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about the team's approach and noted that the team is going to be aggressive for the right players.
Garrett was asked about the Eagles' reported interest in him and said it wasn't a focus for him, as seen in a clip shared to social media by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.
The Eagles were linked to Myles Garrett
"Shoot, I think you all were more concerned with the trade deadline than I was," Garrett said. "I didn't even know what day it was until someone told me, so. Me, I was just concerned about being home, seeing my family, being able to give back to each of my family members, see my niece, get to be home and be around my parents. That was of much more concern to me more than any news I was hearing here...
"That doesn't have anything to do with me. What (Howie Roseman) and the Eagles choose to talk about and to talk to (Andrew Berry) about, that is of no concern until they bring me into the room. Until then, I'm focused on this team. I haven't heard any of those talks. I don't read into any of those talks. I have a team to help lead and try to find a way to win every week and focus on the (New York Jets). I wasn't concerned with anything involving a trade with me or anyone else on this team."
With all of the rumors ahead of the trade deadline and then Roseman being asked about the idea of trading for a guy like Garrett, you would've thought there would've been more substance to it. Maybe there was behind the scenes, but the fact that Garrett said he hadn't heard about any of the talks at least makes it sound like nothing was close.
There has been buzz about the Eagles and Garrett dating back to the offseason. There was even a time before the Super Bowl that Garrett said that Philadelphia would be a "Hell of a destination" for him to land.
But, he signed an extension with the Browns. Despite a 2-6 record, the Browns didn't move him ahead of the trade deadline. While this is the case, it's a topic that isn't likely to go away. The Eagles have clearly shown interest in him.
If you're an Eagles fan who was hoping to see Garrett take the field with Philadelphia, obviously that isn't happening this season. The rumors were out there, but he specifically said he didn't hear them and said nothing has to do with him until they bring him into a room -- which means they seemingly did not. It's fun to get caught up in the idea of a star like him coming to town, but it still is nothing more than a pipe dream for now.